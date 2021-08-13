Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics(TM) platform. The company’s product candidates consist of novel human cells engineered to produce the crucial proteins, enzymes or factors needed by patients living with chronic diseases such as hemophilia, diabetes and lysosomal storage disorders. Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SGTX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sigilon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Sigilon Therapeutics from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.25.

SGTX opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $54.32. The firm has a market cap of $182.24 million and a PE ratio of -21.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.97.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Griffith Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,022,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,222,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGTX. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $3,406,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,284,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,716,000 after buying an additional 172,960 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $3,048,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 69.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 324,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 132,706 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $6,004,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

