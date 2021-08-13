Analysts Anticipate Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) to Post -$1.04 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) will report ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.02) and the highest is $2.91. Albireo Pharma posted earnings of ($1.96) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($6.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.25) to ($3.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($5.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.68) to ($4.69). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by $0.02. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,468.41% and a negative return on equity of 82.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALBO shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Albireo Pharma from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

Shares of ALBO stock opened at $29.94 on Friday. Albireo Pharma has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.83. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 18,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 28,003 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 10.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after buying an additional 40,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 1,669.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 57,679 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

