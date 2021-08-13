Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Raised to $185.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price boosted by Argus from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.33.

ETN opened at $167.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton has a 1 year low of $96.24 and a 1 year high of $168.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.70%.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 491,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,840,000 after acquiring an additional 60,310 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 58,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

