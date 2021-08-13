Zacks Investment Research Lowers RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.20.

RADA stock opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $559.98 million, a P/E ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.05. RADA Electronic Industries has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $14.80.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 19.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter worth about $381,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter worth about $626,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 131.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 579,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,955,000 after acquiring an additional 328,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

