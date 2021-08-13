Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) PT Lowered to $36.00

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avidity Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

RNA stock opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. Avidity Biosciences has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $37.46. The stock has a market cap of $746.66 million, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.20.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.01. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 763.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 20,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $565,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,211.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $362,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,303 shares of company stock valued at $933,720 in the last three months. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,757,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,336,000 after purchasing an additional 812,897 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,689,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,662,000 after purchasing an additional 660,470 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,800,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,267,000 after purchasing an additional 368,834 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $3,895,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,022,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,291,000 after purchasing an additional 168,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

