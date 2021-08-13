GWM Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,624 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,800,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 228.2% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 239,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,278,000 after purchasing an additional 166,870 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,070,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,723,000 after purchasing an additional 108,254 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,215,000 after purchasing an additional 44,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 101.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 86,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,456,000 after purchasing an additional 43,399 shares during the period.

Shares of VOT opened at $242.95 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $171.02 and a 1 year high of $244.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $235.64.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

