Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.25. Luby’s shares last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 207,776 shares.

The company has a market cap of $128.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Luby’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Luby’s during the first quarter worth $40,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Luby’s during the first quarter worth $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Luby’s by 2.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Luby’s during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

Luby's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Luby's Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, senior living facility, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores.

