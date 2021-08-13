Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.13. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $19.12, with a volume of 939,140 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.51.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBA. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 274.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,493,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,572 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 2.5% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Advisors now owns 942,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,966,000 after acquiring an additional 23,224 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 516.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 865,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 725,283 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 37.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,153,000 after acquiring an additional 226,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 110.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 755,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after acquiring an additional 396,377 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

