Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Bechtle (ETR:BC8) a €172.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) target price on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BC8. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on Bechtle in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Baader Bank set a €192.00 ($225.88) price objective on Bechtle in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €194.00 ($228.24) price objective on Bechtle and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Bechtle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €184.43 ($216.97).

Shares of Bechtle stock opened at €180.65 ($212.53) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €162.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.20. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.99. Bechtle has a 1-year low of €143.60 ($168.94) and a 1-year high of €190.70 ($224.35).

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

