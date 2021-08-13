Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Given a €175.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.30 ($86.24) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €125.54 ($147.69).

HLAG stock opened at €224.00 ($263.53) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.70. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($243.29). The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €187.10.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

