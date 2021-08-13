Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €44.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DUE. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €43.00 ($50.59).

Shares of ETR:DUE opened at €42.96 ($50.54) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €35.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a PE ratio of 147.12. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €23.72 ($27.91) and a fifty-two week high of €44.00 ($51.76). The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.45.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

