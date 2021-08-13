PAX Gold Market Cap Reaches $307.28 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $307.28 million and $17.48 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAX Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,763.38 or 0.03815344 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PAX Gold alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00057551 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00015324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $416.05 or 0.00900184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00114184 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.05 or 0.00153720 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAXG is a coin. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 174,254 coins. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos . The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

PAX Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAX Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.