Piper Sandler Raises Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target to $300.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.09.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $260.81 on Friday. Globant has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $264.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globant will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOB. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Globant by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

