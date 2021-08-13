TerraUSD (UST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.11 Billion

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. During the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. TerraUSD has a market cap of $2.11 billion and approximately $46.35 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraUSD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006139 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007283 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000104 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000074 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

TerraUSD (UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 2,099,910,999 coins. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

