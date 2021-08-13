Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.710-$0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vontier also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.770-$2.820 EPS.

NYSE VNT opened at $34.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.86. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.19 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Vontier will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Vontier presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.50.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

