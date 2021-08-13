Jeffrey W. Edwards Sells 85,000 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Stock

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $10,661,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,363,597.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

IBP opened at $124.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.82. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.18 and a 52-week high of $140.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.82.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 6.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBP shares. Truist increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at about $114,657,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at about $62,009,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 497.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,450,000 after buying an additional 311,261 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 9,994.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 267,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,733,000 after buying an additional 264,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,304,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

