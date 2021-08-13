ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) EVP George H. Cave Sells 10,000 Shares

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $451,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $43.40 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.86.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,131,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,464,000 after acquiring an additional 147,125 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 9,212,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,311,000 after buying an additional 1,681,290 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,146,000 after buying an additional 529,356 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,666,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,548,000 after buying an additional 1,288,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,117,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,738,000 after buying an additional 522,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded ON Semiconductor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.08.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

