Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $58,000.

VBK stock opened at $284.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $284.77. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $204.32 and a 52 week high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

