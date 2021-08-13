Green Alpha Advisors LLC Takes Position in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CureVac during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in CureVac in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the first quarter worth $83,000. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CureVac by 270.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CureVac stock opened at $59.58 on Friday. CureVac has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $151.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion and a PE ratio of -53.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 price objective on shares of CureVac and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America cut shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of CureVac in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CureVac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.80.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

