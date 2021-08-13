Green Alpha Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SGEN. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen stock opened at $156.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.87. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total value of $1,550,102.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,563,069.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 23,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $3,842,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,327 shares of company stock valued at $16,199,025. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.75.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.