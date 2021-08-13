Green Alpha Advisors LLC Makes New $644,000 Investment in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 22,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 350.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 162,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $3,689,987.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 875,237 shares in the company, valued at $19,920,394.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $14,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 901,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,414,521.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,164,465 shares of company stock valued at $53,113,241.

QS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

QuantumScape stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 62.45, a quick ratio of 62.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.52. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $132.73.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS).

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.