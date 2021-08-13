Green Alpha Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,758 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,873 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $116,830,000 after acquiring an additional 94,689 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 9,465.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 54,466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16,023 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,778 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 144.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX stock opened at $90.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $106.22. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 50.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.64.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $662,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

