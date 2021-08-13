Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is opportunistically acquiring and advancing a diversified portfolio of oncology drug candidates that meet critical health challenges for which there are few other treatment options. Spectrum’s expertise lies in identifying undervalued drugs with demonstrated safety and efficacy, and adding value through further clinical development and selection of the most viable and low-risk methods of commercialization. The company’s pipeline includes promising early and late-stage drug candidates with unique formulations and mechanisms of action that address the needs of seriously ill patients, such as at-home chemotherapy and new treatment regimens for refractory disease. “

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 12th.

NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $5.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.58. The stock has a market cap of $385.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.21.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Seth H. Z. Fischer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,777 shares in the company, valued at $198,334.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 20,735 shares of company stock worth $86,828 over the last quarter. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPPI. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 150.5% during the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2,662.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

