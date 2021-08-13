Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:TEAF)

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:TEAF opened at $14.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.78. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $15.30.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

