Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:TEAF)

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.
Shares of NYSE:TEAF opened at $14.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.78. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $15.30.
Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Company Profile
