Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Given New $11.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 77.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on APDN. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied DNA Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ:APDN opened at $6.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $13.64.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.20). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 272.49% and a negative return on equity of 135.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter worth about $535,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 34.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the period. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

