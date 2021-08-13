EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at Mizuho

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 54.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EQT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.21.

Get EQT alerts:

Shares of EQT opened at $18.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.51. EQT has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $23.24. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $996.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Analysts anticipate that EQT will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Toby Z. Rice acquired 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EQT by 52.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,754,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $701,483,000 after purchasing an additional 13,041,538 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of EQT by 137.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,867,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291,577 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of EQT by 7,372.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,553,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,278 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of EQT by 684.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,543,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of EQT by 104.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 734,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.