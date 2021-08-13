EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Lowered to $110.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Mizuho from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EOG. KeyCorp upped their price target on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Johnson Rice cut EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $69.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.16.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,811,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 60,917 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 224,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $16,314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,843 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.