EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 1.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EGP. Truist increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.60.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $172.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.71. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $125.43 and a 1-year high of $178.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 780.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 140,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,199,000 after acquiring an additional 124,960 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 23.9% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 2.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,033,000 after acquiring an additional 46,632 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 23.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.