Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) to “Strong-Buy”

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $102.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.56% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Veritiv Corporation engages in offering North American business-to-business distribution solutions. It provides packaging, print and print management, publishing, supply chain, facility and logistics solutions that span the entire lifecycle of core business operations. The company’s customers vary across a number of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, retail and more. Veritiv Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Separately, Bank of America boosted their price target on Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Veritiv stock opened at $86.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 2.18. Veritiv has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.81. Veritiv had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 0.90%. Analysts expect that Veritiv will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 14.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 17.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 4.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

