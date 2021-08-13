Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

Flowserve has increased its dividend by 40.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Shares of FLS stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. Flowserve has a 12-month low of $25.87 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 12.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FLS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.57.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.