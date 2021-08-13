Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Berry Global Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Berry Global Group in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $5.76 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

BERY has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.58.

NYSE:BERY opened at $65.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $70.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 151.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

