Federal Realty Investment Trust to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.16 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $5.16 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.66. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.15.

NYSE FRT opened at $120.09 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $125.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.44. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 60.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 49,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $582,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 93.81%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

