Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) EVP Stephen Weise Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $549,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

FRPT opened at $131.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -312.38 and a beta of 0.73. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $186.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.86.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.05 million. Freshpet’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 182.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 11,528 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter valued at about $6,973,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter valued at about $414,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.79.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

