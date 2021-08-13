Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. Sells 710 Shares of Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total value of $345,372.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,071 shares in the company, valued at $28,734,497.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE TYL opened at $477.05 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.58 and a fifty-two week high of $498.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.53. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 128.24 and a beta of 0.60.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TYL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

