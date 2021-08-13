William Blair Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ironSource in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair analyst B. Suri now anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.80 target price on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for ironSource’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get ironSource alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on IS. Oppenheimer started coverage on ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on ironSource in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ironSource has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.41.

IS stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. ironSource has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ironSource Company Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.