Brokerages Set Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Price Target at $17.00

Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NMRK shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Newmark Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Newmark Group during the first quarter worth about $100,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Newmark Group during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

NMRK opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.42. Newmark Group has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $13.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.