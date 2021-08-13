FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Acquired by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 274.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,970 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in FMC were worth $30,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FMC by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 747,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,881,000 after buying an additional 26,803 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of FMC by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 51,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of FMC by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 11,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 86,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $94.97 on Friday. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $92.85 and a twelve month high of $123.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FMC. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Vertical Research lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.93.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

