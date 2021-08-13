DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Bought by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 43.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,367,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,768 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in DraftKings by 2,028.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624,640 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,345,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DraftKings by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,949,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,216,000 after purchasing an additional 566,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,904,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407,857 shares in the last quarter. 49.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $54.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.04. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,362.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,645,949 shares in the company, valued at $204,793,431.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 21,675 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,083,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,341,640 shares of company stock worth $165,941,678 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DKNG shares. Guggenheim started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Northland Securities raised their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

