Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 135.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the second quarter valued at $280,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 337.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the second quarter worth about $157,000.

ARKG stock opened at $83.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.76. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $52.80 and a 52 week high of $115.15.

