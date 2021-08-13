Atlas Brown Inc. Boosts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,614 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.7% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,605.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,692,000 after purchasing an additional 203,554 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.6% during the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 82,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $148.89 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.10 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

