Arden Trust Co Sells 326 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Arden Trust Co decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Resource Planning Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $90.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.34. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.21 and a 12-month high of $93.95.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

