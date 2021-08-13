DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Chairman Gerard M. Anderson Sells 10,000 Shares

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of DTE opened at $119.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $91.38 and a 12-month high of $121.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DTE. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Bank acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 336.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 57.1% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

