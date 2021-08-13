Cory J. Reed Sells 6,188 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE DE opened at $385.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $120.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.98. Deere & Company has a one year low of $188.43 and a one year high of $400.34.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,322,000 after buying an additional 36,868 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 42,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,953,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.23.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.