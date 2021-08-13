Cory J. Reed Sells 6,188 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NYSE DE opened at $385.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $120.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.98. Deere & Company has a one year low of $188.43 and a one year high of $400.34.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,322,000 after buying an additional 36,868 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 42,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,953,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.23.
About Deere & Company
Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
