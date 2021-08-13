Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) EVP James H. Graass Sells 6,500 Shares

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) EVP James H. Graass sold 6,500 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of EXP opened at $155.02 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.23 and a 1-year high of $155.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.31. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,313 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 42,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 159,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,208,000 after purchasing an additional 105,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

