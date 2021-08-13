Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €241.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €241.00 ($283.53) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €269.00 ($316.47) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €245.00 ($288.24) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a €296.00 ($348.24) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Munchener Ruckvers currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €275.25 ($323.82).

Munchener Ruckvers has a fifty-two week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a fifty-two week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.