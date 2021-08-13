Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:MYPS)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

MYPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

PLAYSTUDIOS stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $13.20.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter worth about $7,420,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth approximately $13,356,000. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

