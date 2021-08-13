Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Given a €93.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PAH3. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €103.72 ($122.03).

Shares of ETR PAH3 opened at €91.24 ($107.34) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €92.93. Porsche Automobil has a 1 year low of €44.45 ($52.29) and a 1 year high of €102.00 ($120.00).

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

