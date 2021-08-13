Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its target price cut by research analysts at Chardan Capital from $55.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 170.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Immunovant from $38.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT opened at $8.14 on Friday. Immunovant has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $53.75. The stock has a market cap of $936.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Immunovant by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Immunovant by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Immunovant in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Immunovant by 185.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Immunovant in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.