NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.270-$-0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $490 million-$510 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $500.22 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.45.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $42.85 on Friday. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $34.18 and a one year high of $61.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -535.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a current ratio of 13.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.42.

In related news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $5,134,043.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,824,119.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $859,631.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,523.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 320,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,828,875 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

