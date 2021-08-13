Analysts Issue Forecasts for fuboTV Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of fuboTV in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will earn ($0.65) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.64). Wedbush also issued estimates for fuboTV’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.27) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.95) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FUBO. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research lowered their target price on fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

FUBO opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.66. fuboTV has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $62.29.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.20%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.43 million. The business’s revenue was up 196.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUBO. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in fuboTV in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in fuboTV in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 29.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $15,698,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,042,440.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

